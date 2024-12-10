Gov. Gordon presents budget recommendations in response to emergencies, inflation

CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon recently made a presentation to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, in which he proposed his supplemental budget request in light of an especially harsh wildfire season as well as inflation.

That’s according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“The Governor told the committee his supplemental budget recommendations are in response to emergencies and the impacts of inflation,” the release states. “Governor Gordon pointed out his request is truly a supplemental budget, addressing issues unknown a year ago, those requiring immediate attention, or those requested by the legislature.”

Gov. Gordon noted that in 2024, more than 2,000 wildfires burned in Wyoming across an excess of 850,000 acres. About 70% of those acres, the governor noted, were on private and state lands. Suppressing the fires this year cost $55 million.

“It is our responsibility to our citizens and our communities, to be prepared to respond should emergencies arise,” Gov. Gordon said in his recommendation for $50 million to dedicate to firefighting and $130 million to restoration efforts. “Putting out the flames was long, hot, hard work. The harder work begins once the fires are out. Appropriate and adequate restoration needs to start right away, and in some areas will take years. The unusually high amount of burned private acres means a high degree of direct injury to our families and communities.”

The governor also recommended $10.5 million to be allocated to the Department of Revenue. He said that the program is currently underfunded.

Additionally, Gov. Gordon’s supplemental budget included an increase of $20.17 million to the Mineral Royalty Grant Program in order to assist the State Loan and Investment Board as it addresses emergency situations that pose a direct threat to the health, safety or welfare of citizens, and as it supports other essential public services.

The budget also included three other funding recommendations, “meant to help Wyoming continue to thrive.” Those recommendations include:

Support for the ongoing work of the attorney general’s office to fight illegal regulatory efforts and groups opposed to multiple-use of Wyoming federal lands that restrict Wyoming’s ability to access and manage its natural resources.

Support for access to obstetrics and mental healthcare providers through an increase in the Medicaid rates paid to those providers.

A request for the Wyoming Innovation Partnership to ensure the initiative transitions to the self-sustaining model originally proposed.

