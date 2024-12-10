Casper Humane Society hosting ‘Sasquatch and Santa Supply Drive’ on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Humane Society is hosting a donation drive on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the west-side Walmart from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The collection drive will be accepting supplies and donations, and assisting with the event will be the big guy himself: Santa Claus.

And also Sasquatch.

That’s according to a release from the humane society, which states that in addition to Santa and Sasquatch, Billy and Mia the Walmart Dog will be on hand to help as well.

“The Casper Humane Society has been serving the Casper community for more than 65 years,” the release states. “The non-profit, no-kill shelter takes in hundreds of animals each year. All of those animals receive veterinary care, vaccines and — if old enough — are spayed/neutered prior to adoption to new homes.”

loading...

Supplies and donations accepted at this event and throughout the holiday season will assist staff and volunteers in taking care of lost, homeless and abandoned animals that come to the shelter.

“Please stop by and say hi. Grab a wish list and shop to support Casper’s homeless animals,” the release states.

More information can be found at the Casper Humane Society’s Facebook Event Page.

Casper Homes Light up the Night for Christmas December 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore