Two Casper residents get prison sentences for fentanyl conspiracy

CASPER, Wyo. — Two Casper residents received prison sentences in the last week in connection with a drug conspiracy that agents say brought thousands of fentanyl pills into Natrona County over a period of about six months.

Kathleen Joy Lindsay, 36, was sentenced to 70 months — almost six years — in federal prison last week, according to court records. On Tuesday, 68-year-old Pamela Lynch was sentenced to three and a half to four years in state prison by Natrona County Judge Kerri Johnson.

Justin Hoskins, 40, pleaded guilty this fall but sentencing was delayed due to new felony charges for aggravated eluding in Campbell County, according to court records. Cameryn Sky Sommers, 34, pleaded guilty last summer and the state agreed to cap its sentencing argument to eight years.

In November 2023, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agents identified the defendants as suspected distributors through a confidential informant who said that Hoskins and Lynch were bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl back from Colorado, according to the DCI affidavit. The agents observed the informant purchasing 3.6 grams of fentanyl — or about 36 pills — from Sommers during the week of Nov. 12, 2023.

On Nov. 30, agents got a warrant to install a tracking device on the red Chevy Equinox used by Lindsay. On Dec. 7, 2023, agents pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 25 in the Casper area. The search yielded 108 grams of fentanyl — over 1,000 pills — and 27.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Lindsay was driving and Lynch was the passenger.

Lindsay reportedly told agents in a custodial interview that she went to Colorado about every two weeks to purchase around 500 fentanyl pills. Another co-conspirator unnamed in the affidavit said Lindsay would travel to Colorado multiple times a week to purchase drugs and that Lindsay would sell about 2,000 pills a week.

Lynch’s public defender, Kurt Infanger, said that Lynch had performed admirably while on bond and that she had been drawn into the conspiracy through the younger defendants in her home.

Judge Johnson was unswayed, citing “the sheer volume” of fentanyl brought into Natrona County over the charging period, calling the drug “a poison in the community.”

