Casper Snowplow Crews Begin Cleanup After Storms

The winter storms that dumped more than a foot of snow early this week and then a couple more inches on Thursday have kept City of Casper plow crews on the streets for 24 hours a day since Sunday.

Now the clean-up begins.

Friday, they began scooping up the wind-rowed snow -- the snow plowed to the centers of the streets -- in central Casper, according to a news release from the city's public services department.

Next week, the crews will move south to the Poplar Street, Goodstein and Valley Hills areas.

Monday, small crews will clear affected areas in the River West and Paradise Valley neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a blustery Saturday with patchy blowing snow, mostly sunny and a high near 42, dropping to near 21 Saturday night.

Sunday will be blustery, too, with a 30% chance of snow before 11 a.m., partly sunny with a high near 26, and dropping to about 13 Sunday night.

Monday is forecast to have no snow, partly sunny, with a high near 24.