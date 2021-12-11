Kentucky Hardest Hit as Storms Leave Dozens Dead in 5 States
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says tornadoes may have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state.
Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.
The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.
Officials had confirmed 36 deaths. Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.
