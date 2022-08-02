Storms Featuring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms and thunderstorms featuring heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement on its website;

''Here's a look at your Tuesday forecast! It is once again going to be a very warm day, especially across the Nebraska panhandle. However, an increase in moisture to the area will bring chances for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle through the afternoon and evening. Main hazards will be heavy rain and gusty winds.''