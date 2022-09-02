Casper Shooting Update: Kenneth Elonzo Marion Named As ‘Person of Interest’

The Casper Police Department has named a 'Person of Interest' regarding the shooting that took place in the 1100 block of N. Wolcott Street in Casper early Friday morning.

According to a previous release from the Casper Police Department, the Public Safety Communications Center received a call regarding a potential gunshot victim.

The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to the release.

"Officers of the Casper Police Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived at the scene and discovered that the caller, an adult female, had an apparent gunshot wound to her head," K2 Radio News previously reported. "The victim was quickly transported to the Wyoming Medical Center, where she is being treated for her injuries."

Now, Casper Police have identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as "a person who may have critical information that would assist in [their] investigation."

That's according to an update news release, who described Marion as a 68-year-old African American male, standing 6ft tall, weighing 182 pounds, with blue eyes and long, black hair.

The release stated that "The Casper Police Department is seeking to interview Mr. Marion regarding this incident."

The CPD stated Marion was a 'person of interest,' but did not refer to him as a suspect.

"If you know Marion’s whereabouts, or see Marion in public, please do not approach him," the release stated. "Please contact the Casper Police Department at 235-8278, or 911, depending on the situation. You may also provide information anonymously at Crimestoppers.com or calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477)."