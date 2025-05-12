Casper Shooting Leaves Juvenile Injured And Raises Safety Concerns

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Casper Police Department with the investigation of a shooting incident that occurred last night in Casper.

In a recent news release, the agency said:

On May 11th at 7:06 pm, Casper Police Officers and Natrona County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Washington Street for a report of a shooting, the caller told dispatchers that a juvenile male was shot outside of a residence.

When law enforcement and fire-EMS personnel arrived, they located a juvenile male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Wyoming Medical Center and later flown to Denver Children’s Hospital where he continues to undergo serious medical care.

Though the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, Investigators have determined a shooting occurred between two friends, a 21-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, with no malice between them.

There were several witnesses present, the shooter was immediately known to law enforcement when they arrived on scene and Investigators remain in contact with him. There is no known threat to the public. Tragically, it appears this incident is the result of the mishandling of firearms.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate all circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Once that information becomes known, it will be provided to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office for appropriate criminal charges. More information will be released to our community when it becomes available.