Casper School Goes Into Brief Lockout; No Threat to Students

Karen Snyder, K2 Radio

Natrona County School District officials say there is no threat to staff or students after a school went into a brief lockout on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post, Centennial Junior High went on a "brief precautionary lockout" after school following a reported safety concern in the area.

Casper police are investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.

