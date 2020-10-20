Casper School Goes Into Brief Lockout; No Threat to Students
Natrona County School District officials say there is no threat to staff or students after a school went into a brief lockout on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a social media post, Centennial Junior High went on a "brief precautionary lockout" after school following a reported safety concern in the area.
Casper police are investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.
