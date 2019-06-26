Casper Sanitation Crews Will Pick Up Trash on July 4, 5

The City of Casper’s sanitation services will collect trash as usual on July 4 and 5 even though other city offices will be closed for the Independence Day holiday, according to a news release.

Likewise, the city's Regional Solid Waste Facility, also known as the balefill, at 1886 Station Road, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., July 5, and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6.

“During holiday weekends, we generate more garbage and customers should utilize the free balefill pass located on the city utility bill rather than overfill containers,” Solid Waste Division Manager Cindie Langston said. "Overfilling containers can create litter and is prohibited by City ordinance."

Meanwhile, the baler building is currently closed during an expansion project, which is expected to be completed by October. Until then, customers entering the facility to dispose regular solid waste, construction and demolition debris need to take their waste to the bins or to the landfill.

Visit the city's website for more information about on holiday hours for trash collection and the balefill.