Casper’s new Hyatt Place near Interstate 25 taking shape

CASPER, Wyo. — A new 100-room Hyatt Place hotel is taking shape on Casper’s east side.

Construction on the new facility began with prep work in November. According to paperwork from the City of Casper, the 60,757-square-foot, four-story facility is being developed by JJM Group Hotels and is located at 407 N. Walsh Drive behind the U.S. Post Office off Forest Drive, and just below the south side of Interstate 25. A large reconstruction project on that section of interstate was recently completed.

JJM Group Hotels already has a footprint in Casper, owning the Candlewood Suites Casper and the Casper Hampton Inn and Suites.

A listing at Hyatt’s website has already been created with a “coming soon” note, touting its proximity to the WYO Sports Ranch and Ford Wyoming Center, along with other Casper-area attractions and recreation.

A new Hyatt Place is seen under construction in east Casper on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo; livestock exhibits Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media