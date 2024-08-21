Casper’s economic health creeps up with rising home prices, added jobs
CASPER, Wyo. — Three of the four key metrics of Casper’s overall economic health are up since last year, according to state economic analysts.
The State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division released its economic indicators reports for Casper, Cheyenne and the state overall on Wednesday. It found that Casper’s overall economic health is continuing to creep up, but at a slowing rate.
Though the unemployment rate for Natrona County rose from 3.0% to 3.3% from June 2023 to June 2024, the total number on non-farm payroll jobs increased by 500 over the same time frame.
Those four metrics represent Casper’s overall health index, which rose from 105.5. in June 2023 to 105.8 in June 2024, the report said. The last time this index was below baseline was during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been above baseline since early 2021.
Wyoming’s sales and use tax collections from the mining sector decreased by 16.3% in June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with the state collecting $8.7 million. In contrast, lodging tax collections increased by 30.5%, totaling $6.0 million for the month.
The full state report is below.
Frontier Rally Hosted by the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance
Gallery Credit: Photos by Kim Fedore, TSM