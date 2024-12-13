Casper’s 2024 Christmas Parade winners announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The winners of the 2024 edition of the Casper Christmas Parade were announced by the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce and Mutual of Omaha’s Jason Eiler on Friday.

The parade this year featured the theme “The Magic & Music of Christmas.”

The grand prize went to Dance Evolutions, whose float was described as a giant inflatable snowman and stunning light display. For winning the grand prize, they will carry the esteemed Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the 2025 parade.

Best Decorated Float went to Moser Energy Systems, with a Nutcracker-themed float including costumes and holiday flair.

Best Collector Club went to ARS Flood & Fire for transforming its disaster response unit into a “holiday-themed masterpiece.”

People’s Choice was Opera Wyoming, which “hit all the right notes” with a holiday vibe and live music featuring local talent, the judges said.

Both the Natrona County Army ROTC and Kelly Walsh High School Marine Corps JROTC earned Best Walking Group, garnering some of the biggest cheers from the crowd as they made their way through the parade, said the judges.

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce offered gratitude to the City of Casper, Visit Casper, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the numerous volunteers, judges and community members who assisted with the parade.