Casper ROAD CLOSURE: Southbound Center Street Between E &#038; F C

Casper ROAD CLOSURE: Southbound Center Street Between E & F C

Canva

WYDOT and Ames Construction will close southbound Center Street between E and F streets (underneath Interstate 25) for about one hour beginning at 6:30 a.m., on Friday, June 13.

Please consider an alternate route such as McKinley Street or Poplar Street during this time, otherwise, expect traffic delays.

Truck traffic can be accommodated as-needed.

The opening time could vary due to unforeseen complications. Watch for construction equipment, workers and flaggers within the area. Access to local business will be unaffected.

Completely Inappropriate Father's Day Tees

Gallery Credit: Nessmania

50 Reasons Why ‘Jaws’ Is Still Great 50 Years Later

In honor of Jaws’ 50th anniversary, here are 50 reasons to celebrate the original Hollywood blockbuster.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio