Casper ROAD CLOSURE: Southbound Center Street Between E & F C

WYDOT and Ames Construction will close southbound Center Street between E and F streets (underneath Interstate 25) for about one hour beginning at 6:30 a.m., on Friday, June 13.

Please consider an alternate route such as McKinley Street or Poplar Street during this time, otherwise, expect traffic delays.

Truck traffic can be accommodated as-needed.

The opening time could vary due to unforeseen complications. Watch for construction equipment, workers and flaggers within the area. Access to local business will be unaffected.

Completely Inappropriate Father's Day Tees Gallery Credit: Nessmania