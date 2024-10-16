Casper revises tree plan after 300 dead or hazardous trees found

CASPER, Wyo. — The city of Casper amended its approach to spending a National Arbor Day Foundation grant after an ongoing assessment revealed about 300 dead, dying or hazardous trees on city property.

The city accepted $699,900 in April 2024 to improve the urban forest and increase the canopy, according to a memo from city staff. With the assessment about half done and 300 trees already tagged for removal, staff recommended increasing contract spending for tree removal from $32,000 to $107,000.

City staff should still be able to plant 100 new trees over the next four years of this grant and still have $425,000 to plant trees using contract labor, according to the memo.

The Casper City Council approved the amendment to the sub-award agreement by consent at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.