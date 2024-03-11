Casper Residents Displaced and Lose Family Dog in Apartment Fire

This afternoon reports of an apartment fire were made to Casper Fire-EMS.

Occupants of the apartment quickly evacuated and Casper firefighters were able to locate the fire and extinguish it.

The residents of the apartment were not home at the time, but sadly their family dog succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Casper Fire-EMS recognizes the swift action of neighbors – alerted by properly working smoke alarms – as a major factor in keeping this particular fire from consuming the entire building. If you have not taken time to check your own smoke alarms with the switch back to Daylight Saving Time, do so today" wrote the agency in a news release on the incident.