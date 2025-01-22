Casper renews lease with Spuds for Mike Lansing Field use

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Spuds baseball team will continue using Mike Lansing Field for the coming years, after the Casper City Council unanimously voted to renew the team’s lease for the field’s facilities on Tuesday.

The lease agreement allows the team use of the concessions area for the sale of food and beverages. It grants the Spuds access to the concessions stand, as well as use of the bleachers, restrooms, egress pathways and more.

The lease will run from Feb. 1 to March 31, 2027. The Spuds will pay a monthly rental fee of $200 during the baseball season, totaling $1,000 annually.

