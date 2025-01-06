Casper Recreation Center to host youth golf program

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center will be partnering with the Community Recreation Foundation and Casper Municipal Golf Course to introduce Swing Start Golf, a golf instruction program for youth.

Currently, two sessions are scheduled. The first session starts on Jan. 14.

“We are bringing golf professionals to the Casper Recreation Center to give hands-on instruction in the fundamentals of golf to youth ages 7–16,” recreation manager Nicholas Whipps said.

Each session is limited to 15 participants per age group.

Whipps added that Swing Start Golf is an example of Casper’s commitment to providing inclusive activities that enhance the quality of life for all residents.

“This is more than a recreation program; it’s an investment in Casper’s youth. The small-group setting offers an engaging and personalized opportunity to learn and spark interest in the lifetime sport of golf,” Whipps said.

The Community Recreation Foundation is providing scholarships and funding specialized equipment to provide an interactive environment for this program. The Casper Municipal Golf Course golf professionals will be instructing.

“By having scholarships available to cover the full cost of the program, we are trying to eliminate a barrier to participation,” Whipps said.

The two sessions are scheduled for Jan. 14–30 and Feb. 11–27 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program is open for those ages 7–16. Participation will cost $150 per child, though scholarships are also available.

People can sign up here or by calling 307-235-8383.