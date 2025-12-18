Nikki Strickland Returns To Casper Radio With Big Plans

Nikki Strickland Returns To Casper Radio With Big Plans

TSM

Big news for Casper radio fans: Nikki Strickland is coming home. The former Townsquare Media Casper Sales Executive has been named Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for the company’s Casper cluster, stepping into the role on January 5, 2026.

Strickland will lead a powerhouse lineup of local stations, including K2 95.1 FM / 1030 AM (KTWO), My Country 95.5 FM (KWYY), 104.7 Kiss FM (KTRS), Rock 96.7 FM (KRNK), 107.9 Jack FM (KRVK), and The Cowboy 101.9 FM / 1400 AM (KKTL). Meanwhile, Leslie Hill continues to steer Townsquare’s Cheyenne and Laramie clusters as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Kevin Godwin, Townsquare Media West Plus Region Senior Vice President, called Stickland’s return a “homecoming for Casper radio.” He said, “I’ve worked with Nikki for more than a decade. She’s led United Way of Natrona County with tremendous impact, and now she’s back with an incredible opportunity to shape our local community through our iconic radio brands and innovative digital platforms.”

Strickland, who served as a Sales Executive in Casper from 2011 to 2022 before leading United Way for the past three and a half years, is equally enthusiastic about the move. “Returning to Townsquare Media Casper feels like coming home,” she said. “Leading this extraordinary team is a dream. While radio remains the heartbeat of our community, our digital capabilities allow us to reach even further—amplifying local voices and helping businesses grow across Wyoming. I’m excited for this next chapter and the impact we’ll create together.”

With Strickland at the helm, Casper’s airwaves and digital platforms are set for a bold new era—one that promises to keep the community connected, engaged, and growing.

Super-Powered Christmas Parade Shines in Downtown Casper

December 6, 2025: 🛷 🎄 Every December, as dusk settles over downtown Casper, the streets come alive with a warmth that has little to do with the temperature. Families bundle in blankets and gather along the sidewalks, cheeks rosy, hands wrapped around steaming cups of cocoa. Then—just as the first stars appear—the lights begin to glow.

This year’s Casper Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade brings an extra spark of excitement with its joyful super-hero theme. Floats trimmed in twinkling lights roll down the street transformed into scenes of caped crusaders, glittering comic-book skylines, and hometown heroes brought to life. Kids point excitedly as familiar characters wave from atop decorated trailers, and adults can’t help but smile at the playful creativity woven into every detail.

Locals play spirited versions of holiday classics, their music echoing between buildings as volunteers dressed as heroes of all kinds—real and fictional—work the crowd with high-fives and holiday cheer. Dogs adorned with bells walk proudly, and families cheer as firefighters, nurses, teachers, and other “everyday heroes” join the procession, reminding everyone of the heart behind the theme.

But the magic peaks, as always, when Santa’s sleigh rounds the corner. Children squeal, parents laugh, and the whole city seems to glow. Thanks to the Casper Chamber of Commerce, downtown feels less like a place and more like a united, joyful community—celebrating the season, celebrating one another, and believing, if only for an evening, that a little bit of superpower lives in all of us. 🦸‍♀️ 💥 ❤️

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore

🤠🎵 Zach Top Takes the Stage at the Ford Wyoming Center

November 1st, 2025. Zach Top had a top performance in Casper on November 1, 2025, at the Ford Wyoming Center. As part of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour, he performed with special guest Jake Worthington, and the event was described as a night of "honky-tonk twang" and "authentic country roots". 

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio