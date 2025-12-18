Big news for Casper radio fans: Nikki Strickland is coming home. The former Townsquare Media Casper Sales Executive has been named Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for the company’s Casper cluster, stepping into the role on January 5, 2026.

Strickland will lead a powerhouse lineup of local stations, including K2 95.1 FM / 1030 AM (KTWO), My Country 95.5 FM (KWYY), 104.7 Kiss FM (KTRS), Rock 96.7 FM (KRNK), 107.9 Jack FM (KRVK), and The Cowboy 101.9 FM / 1400 AM (KKTL). Meanwhile, Leslie Hill continues to steer Townsquare’s Cheyenne and Laramie clusters as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Kevin Godwin, Townsquare Media West Plus Region Senior Vice President, called Stickland’s return a “homecoming for Casper radio.” He said, “I’ve worked with Nikki for more than a decade. She’s led United Way of Natrona County with tremendous impact, and now she’s back with an incredible opportunity to shape our local community through our iconic radio brands and innovative digital platforms.”

Strickland, who served as a Sales Executive in Casper from 2011 to 2022 before leading United Way for the past three and a half years, is equally enthusiastic about the move. “Returning to Townsquare Media Casper feels like coming home,” she said. “Leading this extraordinary team is a dream. While radio remains the heartbeat of our community, our digital capabilities allow us to reach even further—amplifying local voices and helping businesses grow across Wyoming. I’m excited for this next chapter and the impact we’ll create together.”

With Strickland at the helm, Casper’s airwaves and digital platforms are set for a bold new era—one that promises to keep the community connected, engaged, and growing.