Casper pursuing grant to fund full Outer Drive pathway project

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper City Council approved signed off Tuesday on city staff’s application for federal funds to design and build a pathway that would track alongside Outer Drive from CY Avenue to Evansville, where it would connect with the existing Rail Trail.

The city’s chief operating officer Tom Brauer told council at a work session Tuesday that Natrona County residents use existing pathways about 20% more than average, as found in the Long Range Transportation Plan. A safe mode of alternative transportation to schools was a key factor, Brauer said.

From design to completion, the entire project would be about $8.2 million. The federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant available through the Wyoming Department of Transportation would pay 90%. The city match would be $821,000, Brauer said.

CIty Manager Carter Napier said that money could come from the $3 million in capital reserves, and the project is in line with historical usage of the fund.

The city had previously sought funding through the same mechanism to fund for initial phases of the project, but those were denied. In the meantime, funding opportunities through the TAP grant grew to as much as $15 million, so the city took advantage of the opportunity, Brauer said. Though this pre-empted council approval, councilors said they were still on board with pursuing it grant.

Councilors Kyle Gamroth and Vice Mayor Lisa Engebretsen were skeptical that the average user would brave the route between South Poplar and Country Club Road due to exposure and wind.

“There’s some hearty ones out here,” said Community Development Director Liz Becher. Mayor Steve Cathey recalled that many people used to ride Outer Drive before traffic increased through the 90’s .

Councilor Jai-Ayla Sutherland also endorsed pursuing the opportunity to fund the full project with one grant. ”I think it’s a huge value…. Putting in $800,000 is a good deal. That said, we have turned down other $800,000 projects.”

Napier added that council would still have the opportunity to finalize terms if and when the grant was approved.