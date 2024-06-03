Casper Pride Week: Events, Music, Drag Shows, And More

Pride Week in Casper is scheduled to begin this week.

Casper Pride will start things off on June 6th with an open house at their headquarters and will hold an open mic along with yard games and free dinner for the community.

They are holding a trans community movie night there on June 7 for persons 18 and older; snacks will be provided for free.

People aged 50 and up are invited to Scarlow's Art and Coffee from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday to celebrate "Rainbow Pioneers."

Saturday will also be the annual Pride Fest at David Street Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can expect vendors, food trucks, live music, face painting, and more.

The ninth annual Casper Pride Drag Show starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Doors are open at 4:00 p.m. There will be a second show starting at 8:30 p.m.

The show is hosted by Backwards Distillery in Mills. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pride Week 2024 will wrap up on June 9.with an educational panel held at ART 321 starting at 9 a.m. "Lessons from an Era of Fear" will explore the life of U.S. Senator Lester Hunt, an early supporter of desegregation and racial justice.

The annual Pride March will follow the panel, starting at ART 321 at 9:30 a.m. for sign-making and breakfast. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will go through the streets of downtown Casper.

Pride Fest. Casper, Wyo. June 10, 2023 Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media