Rocky Mountain Power Says Outage Due to Substation Problem, Crews Investigating

There are currently 7,602 homes and businesses without power in Natrona County, Wyoming. The utility with the largest percentage of customers out is Rocky Mountain Power, at 34.42% of customers without power.

Rocky Mountain Power has issued a statement concerning the power outage in Casper.

