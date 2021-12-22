Casper Police say a fire that destroyed a mobile home near downtown was arson.

According to a news release, officers were called to a disturbance in the 900 block of South Poplar for a domestic violence incident.

Police say officers had reason to believe the woman in the incident was injured and unable to leave the home. Police believed that there may be a hostage situation and were alerted to the possibility of firearms in the residence.

Officers then set up a perimeter around the building.

According to the release, police ultimately were able to locate and rescue the victim through a broken window to rescue the woman, who was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police made entry into and cleared the home and found no one else inside.

At roughly 12:30 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting the fire at the same home. Callers reported seeing a woman leave the residence moments before.

No one was injured in the ensuing blaze that destroyed the home.

An investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Casper resident Judith Cable for one recommended count of arson.

Also arrested was 32-year-old Casper resident Nathan Bristow. Bristow was arrested on a count of strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.