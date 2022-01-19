Casper Police Seeking Information on Multiple Burglaries & Theft of Women’s Underwear

The Casper Police Department is asking for information regarding multiple instances of the burglary and theft of women's underwear and other personal items.

According to a news release from the CPD, officers recently obtained a warrant to search a suspect's property and, in conducting the search, they discovered multiple items of personal property that were stolen throughout the last six months.

"Of particular concern is that many of the items are personal in nature and include a wide variety of women's clothing and undergarments, of various styles and sizes," the release stated. "In finding these items, a subsequent investigation was launched. Although the investigation is in preliminary stages, reasons exist to believe that these items were likely obtained from inside the residences of unsuspecting victims.

The CPD noted that the suspect for this crime is currently in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The Casper Police Department Investigative Services Unit is investigating the possibility that there are multiple unknown victims of this type of burglary. They noted that potential victims may have noticed that individual clothing items went missing suddenly with no explanation.

CPD said that it's likely there were no other apparent signs of a break-in.

“We believe this investigation entails a pattern of behavior we find greatly disturbing,” said Casper Police Investigative Services Lieutenant Ben Mattila. “While sensitive in nature, we encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.”

Casper Police are asking that possible victims of this crime contact the CPD at 307-235-8286.