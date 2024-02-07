Casper Police Say Shooting Victim’s Death was the Result of a Homicide

Casper Police Say the Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 30-Year-Old Man was a Homicide.

Brandon Arguello Lopez was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound when police found him on Feb. 1 near the 1400 block of W 15th Street.

Law Enforcement Officers, Casper Fire-EMS, and Banner Wyoming Medical Center (BWMC) Medics responding initiated life-saving measures and timely transport to BWMC where Mr. Lopez later succumbed to his injury.

The circumstances of the scene prompted an in-depth investigation; additional resources were employed to secure the scene, interview potential witnesses, and collect evidence. Casper Police Department Officers continued to process the scene over the following several days.

The police still have not said if anyone has been arrested as a result of the shooting and wrote that it is an ongoing investigation.

They believe the incident was isolated and don't think there is an ongoing threat to the public.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Casper Police Department.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.