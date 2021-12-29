According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, early Wednesday morning there was an active situation somewhere around East Yellowstone Highway.

Police had closed off the highway from North Beverly to the Bryan Stock Trail exit in Casper and later extended the closure, closing Yellowstone from Western Avenue in Evansville to North Beverly.

During the closure, there was no business access or through traffic permitted.

According to Casper police, the situation has been peacefully resolved, but officers will remain in the area for an unspecified amount of time.

Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police Department, said they will put out a release on what happened later today.

Any additional information will be added to the story when it becomes available.