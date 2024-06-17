Casper Police Release Bodycam Footage from Officer Involved Shooting

*WARNING: The video below contains content that could be disturbing to some people*

The Casper Police Department released the video of an officer involved shooting that took place in Casper on June 7 in the 5000 block of Pay It Forward Drive in Casper.

While officers attempted to take 26-year-old Trae Stewart Spurlock into custody, he tried to gain control of a firearm and was subsequently shot.

The CPD stated in a new release following the incident that officers immediately began first aid efforts and the suspect was transported by ambulance to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during this event.

According to the policies of the Casper Police Department, the involved officer has been placed on paid Administrative Leave.

Per department policy, the shooting is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations.