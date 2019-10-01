Casper Police: Man Held Gun to Woman’s Head Before Standoff

A Casper man allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened her prior to an hours-long standoff that ended with authorities deploying tear gas early Saturday.

That's according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the arrest of Conner Boyden, who was apprehended early Saturday morning.

According to the affidavit, police received a report late Friday that Boyden and a woman had been fighting and that Boyden had a gun. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone in the residence but did see a pistol holster on a table inside.

The victim showed police text messages on her phone from Boyden in which Boyden said he wanted her to call "SWAT" and that he had "300 rounds" waiting for them, the affidavit says.

Prior to the incident, Boyden was arguing with the victim in the home before he grabbed a gun off the top of a refrigerator. At some point, Boyden turned off the lights and hit the victim with the pistol while yelling at and threatening her, the affidavit says.

Boyden allegedly held the gun to the victim's head, pulled her around by her hair and threatened her. The affidavit alleges Boyden told the victim she couldn't leave while holding her at gunpoint.

At some point during the incident, Boyden got out an AK-47 style rifle and "was looking out the scope in the course of the threats and terror," the affidavit says.

The victim's friend went to the residence and knocked on the door. The victim ran from the residence after Boyden told her she could leave.

Due to the nature of the situation, the Natrona County Special Response Team was activated. Officers from SRT spent several hours negotiating with Boyden before they eventually utilized tear gas to get Boyden to peacefully come out of the home.

Prosecutors have charged Boyden with felonious restraint, two counts of aggravated assault and battery and one count of domestic battery.

Police also arrested 25-year-old Brittney Kraft for her role in allegedly agreeing to hide firearms involved in the incident, according to a CPD press release.

According to a separate affidavit, Boyden phoned Kraft from the Natrona County Detention Center on Saturday. A detective, listening in on the call, heard Boyden tell Kraft the guns were in an alley near the residence where the incident occurred.

Boyden allegedly referred to the guns as "bicycles," and Kraft agreed to pick up the "bicycles," but she could not find them. Boyden allegedly became enraged, according to the affidavit.

While listening in on phone calls between Kraft and Boyden, the detective allegedly heard Kraft tell Boyden that she would do everything in her power to take down the alleged victim.