Casper Police Issue Alert About Rash of Auto-Burglaries by the College

The Casper Police issued an alert to the public yesterday afternoon letting them know there were four auto burglaries reported earlier that day.

They said at the time they anticipate more reports in the area.

"Area residents are encouraged to check vehicles for missing items and to report any suspicious activity caught on cameras over the last 24 hours" ~ CPD.

Reports can be made here.

Casper's Most Wanted - April 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department