Casper Police Investigate Evening Shooting Incident

The Casper Police Department is currently conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of W 15th St.

This investigation is in regards to an isolated shooting incident last night. At this time there is no known threat to the community.

They are asking the community to avoid the area at this time so that they can efficiently investigate.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department non-emergency line (307) 235-8278.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.