Casper Police Name Man Arrested In Friday Domestic Homicide
Casper Police have identified the man arrested in a domestic homicide Friday as 49-year-old Edward Eugene Robertson.
According to Natrona County Sheriff's Office records, Robertson is facing recommended first-degree murder charges.
Casper Police Department Sgt. Joey Wilhelm confirmed to K2 Radio News that Robertson is the suspect in Friday's homicide.
According to a news release, police were called to 1300 block of Maple Street following a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman. Robertson was arrested at the scene was arrested without incident.
Police say the incident is isolated and domestic in nature.
No further details have been released
