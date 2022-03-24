Casper Police Get ‘Absolutely Owned’ in Dodgeball by Verda James Elementary Students

It's like we always say - there's 5 D's of dodgeball: "Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, and Dodge." It's a tale as old as time and it's the only line of defense one has when participating in the riveting game/sport/death match of dodgeball.

That's a lesson the Casper Police Department learned the hard way when they played a game of the devastating sport with a group of Verda James Elementary School 2nd Graders.

The CPD posted a video of themselves getting their butts handed to them by the students, but they seemed to have taken the loss in stride.

"Please enjoy this video of us getting absolutely owned by a group of unassuming second graders from Verda James Elementary School during a friendly game of dodgeball," the CPD wrote. "We'd do just about anything for our #CasperKiddos! Thanks for the invitation (not pictured, a bunch of cops in tiny desk chairs eating some well-deserved post-game pizza)."

Judging by the video, these kiddos did not mess around. They dodged. They ducked. They dipped. They Dived. And oh god, did the dodge. The Casper Police Department never stood a chance.