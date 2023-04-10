Verda James Elementary to Replace Playground Equipment

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved replacement playground equipment for Verda James Elementary School.

The school district publicly advertised the project and Star Playgrounds Inc., of Littleton, Colorado, submitted the lowest responsible bid of $100,000.

They other bidders were Great Western Recreation LLC, of Logan, Utah, with the next bid of $105,664.88, and Churchich Recreation LLC, of Niwot, Colorado, with a $152,788 bid.

The bids were reviewed by School District Project Manager Doug Tunison, Director of Maintenance Scott Honken, and Grounds Supervisor Ian Moter.

The board approved this project as part of the Natrona County School District Facility Plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.