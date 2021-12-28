Casper Police Department Recover Numerous Stolen Items; Are Any of Them Yours?

The Casper Police Department have recovered numerous stolen items and are asking the public if anything belongs to them.

"On December 22, 2021, Officers conducted a search warrant," the CPD wrote on their Facebook page. "As a result of that search warrant and investigation, officers found dozens of stolen items. The stolen items range from motorcycle accessories, hunting and fishing equipment, tools, and paperwork to golf equipment."

The CPD notes that all of the recovered items were stolen sometime before December 22, 2021.

They told the public that if any of these items have recently been stolen, they should contact the Casper Police Department Property and Evidence Unit at 307-235-8310, with tier name, contact information, and description of missing items.