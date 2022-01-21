Casper Police Declare Snow Day
As a winter weather system moves through central Wyoming, the Casper Police Department has declared a "snow day."
According to police, a snow day means that if you are involved in a traffic accident without injuries, do not call police. Instead, police ask to exchange the following information:
- Driver's license
- Insurance
- Description of the other vehicle: Color, make, license plate number
If you're involved in such an accident, call the police department on Saturday at 307-235-8278 or stop by the department at 201 North David Street to file a report.
If you're involved in a multi-vehicle accident, an accident with injuries or a hit-and-run accident, call the police department or 911 and an officer will come to the scene.
The police department also advises avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, use extreme caution.
