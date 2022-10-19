Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper

Update:

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms.

There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.

Details are scarce for the time being, but Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, a Patrol Sergeant with the Casper Police Department, told a K2 Radio News reporter that the CPD was assisting "another agency" in executing a search warrant.

The other agency was, presumably, the ATF.

It should be noted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are a federal agency.

According to the ATF website, "ATF wanted persons are the result of ATF criminal investigations, often in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, that resulted in the issuance of a federal arrest warrant. Several criteria are considered before choosing subjects for the ATF Most Wanted list. Seriousness of the crime committed."

Officers on the scene could not confirm if any arrests could be made, but Sgt. Albrecht did state that there was currently no risk to the community.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department for more information, and will update this story if/when more information becomes available.