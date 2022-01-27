Casper Police Arrest January 26 Stabbing Suspect

Casper Police arrested a suspect after a stabbing incident in North Casper.

According to a press release by the Casper Police, at around 6:00 P.M. on Jan. 26, Casper Police responded to a hotel located at the 400 block of West F Street for a report of a stabbing.

Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police, said the stabbing was reported at La Quinta.

The initial reports claimed an adult male had been stabbed multiple times outside of the hotel by an unknown individual who fled the scene.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where the victim underwent emergency surgery and currently remains in critical condition.

Within two hours of the assault taking place, officers found and arrested the suspect, 55-year-old Woodrow Neal, a homeless male who according to police has no apparent ties to the Casper area.

Neal was booked into jail on one felony charge of aggravated assault and battery and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The victim and the suspect were not known to each other.

The assault appears to have taken place due to a confrontation occurring between the two individuals, in which the victim accused the suspect of following his girlfriend.

Deputy Chief of Police Shane Chaney said:

"This case highlights the tireless dedication of the men and women who wear the Casper Police Department badge. Had it not been for the quick thinking, investigative training, and sheer determination of these officers to get a violent offender off the street, this suspect may not have been located. Our citizens should be proud of the level of professionalism displayed here to not only find the suspect but bring justice to the victim in this case."

The case is under active investigation by the Casper Police Department, with further information being released as it becomes available.

The Wyoming Medical Center, Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center, Casper FireEMS, and the Casper Police Department Victim Services Unit all assisted in the case.