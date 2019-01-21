Casper Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Sunday Shooting

One person is dead and another remains hospitalized following a shooting which took place at an address in Paradise Valley on Sunday.

The Casper Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the address at approximately 10:20 p.m. for a report of a male who had reportedly shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the incident, police say, a female was also shot. She was taken to Wyoming Medical Center, where she is being treated for her injuries.

No names or other identifying information were released by police in a statement sent to news outlets Monday morning.

The Casper Police Department and Natrona County Coroner's Office are investigating. Police say further details will be released after the victims' families have been notified.