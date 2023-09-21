Casper Planetarium Invites the Public to Free “Observe the Moon Night”

"Observe the Moon Night," a fun-filled family event on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public. Observatory and telescope viewing will be available, as well as engaging and fun activities for children.

The Casper Planetarium is Wyoming's oldest planetarium and has been in continuous operation since 1966. Sporting the latest digital planetarium technology from Digitalis Education Solutions, the planetarium is Casper's virtual starship and time machine.

As a part of the Natrona County School District, the Casper Planetarium's primary focus is the support of the K-12 curriculum standards in science. NCSD's Planetarium staff supports classroom curriculum with shows, lessons, and activities specifically designed to meet their grade-level standards. In addition, the Planetarium provides resources and opportunities for the community with public showings throughout the year.

Catch 13 Full Moons in 2023. Here's the Schedule... 2023 is the year of 13 Full Moons! That has to mean something special right?