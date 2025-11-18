Banner Wyoming Medical Center announced today that its East Campus will reopen in January 2026 as a specialty hospital focused primarily on orthopedic care—a major step forward for surgical services in Casper and the surrounding region.

“The reopening of our East Campus represents our continued commitment to providing exceptional, specialized care to the communities we serve,” said Lance Porter, chief executive officer of Wyoming Medical Center. “This facility will offer patients a comprehensive, convenient experience where all aspects of their orthopedic care can be managed in one location.”

The East Campus has been undergoing extensive renovations to prepare for its new role. All four operating rooms have been fully updated with new flooring and state-of-the-art equipment. The facility will also be the first hospital in Wyoming—and only the eighth in the world—to use the newest generation of Stryker surgical lighting systems. The technology offers smart solutions to common lighting challenges, ensuring ideal conditions for both patients and clinicians.

Additional upgrades include advanced Stryker surgical tables and a fully integrated viewing system that allows surgeons to display any image on any monitor, giving surgical teams greater flexibility and efficiency during procedures.

The first surgical case at the reopened East Campus is expected in early 2026. Total joint replacement remains one of the most common elective surgeries in the U.S., and Banner has added a ROSA Knee System to support these procedures. Beginning early next year, Casper Orthopedics surgeons will have access to the robotic system, which helps personalize knee surgeries for each patient.

“The surgeons at Casper Orthopedics are thrilled to have a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility focused on orthopedic care in the community,” said Daniel White, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Casper Orthopedics and Banner Wyoming Medical Center. “The advanced technology in a facility dedicated to musculoskeletal care and a focus on exceptional patient experience will allow our surgeons to personalize the care and enhance the outcomes of our patients.”

Patients who choose the East Campus will benefit from a fully integrated care experience. Blood work, imaging, and other needed services can all be completed on site, eliminating extra trips between facilities. The campus includes a full laboratory and maintains blood products for immediate access.

Safety protocols will match those at the Central Campus, with all staff receiving the same rigorous training to ensure consistent, high-quality care across all Wyoming Medical Center locations.

The East Campus includes:

Four fully renovated operating rooms with advanced surgical technology

Thirty-seven inpatient beds for recovery and post-operative care

Full laboratory services and on-site blood products

Comprehensive imaging services

A sleep lab

A primary care and walk-in clinic

The campus is also home to community partners such as Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology, and Precision Surgical, creating a centralized medical hub for the region. Wyoming Medical Center has invested $6 million into the renovation project.

Community Open House

Banner Wyoming Medical Center is inviting the community to explore the newly renovated East Campus. A Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event will be held Thursday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

All community members are welcome to attend and are encouraged to register on the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce website. Guests can tour the facility, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages, and learn more about the expanded health care services available at the East Campus.

