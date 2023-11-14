Casper Open Volleyball Tournament crowns champions
The 38th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the Casper Recreation Division, concluded Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, with several closely contested matches in 10 divisions. More than 130 teams from Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota played in nearly 450 matches on 23 courts across Casper, which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.
This annual event positively impacts the local economy with more than $400,000 of direct spending due to many out-of-town teams traveling to Casper for the weekend.
Men’s Power
Champions: SFA – Arvada, Colorado
Runners-up: Los Rojos! Denver, Colorado
Third Place: Big Dig Energy – Rapid City, South Dakota
Women’s Power
Champions: Practice Safe Sets – Casper, Wyoming
Runners-up: Blacktooth – Sheridan, Wyoming
Third Place: MVGA – Sheridan, Wyoming
Men’s Semi-Power
Champions: Castillo – Brighton, Colorado
Runners-up: Volley Llamas – Spearfish, South Dakota
Third Place: Mugiwaras – Aurora, Colorado
Women’s Semi-Power Gold Championship
Champions: Calm Yo Tips – Casper, Wyoming
Runners-up: Bumping Uglies – Rock Springs, Wyoming
Third Place: Washed Up Blondes – Spearfish, South Dakota
Women’s Semi-Power Silver Championship
Champions: Hughes – Worland, Wyoming
Runners-up: Sneak Attack – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Sets on a Beach – Gillette, Wyoming
Women’s Semi-Power Bronze Championship
Champions: Weekend Team – Rapid City, South Dakota
Runners-up: The Replacements – Ranchester, Wyoming
Third Place: Tips and Passes – Newcastle, Wyoming
Men’s Recreational Championship
Champions: Mario Bros – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Runners-up: Triple Hit – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Third Place: Oh Dylan – Casper, Wyoming
Women’s Recreational Gold Championship
Champions: Hits and Giggles – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Runners-up: Buffalo Bean – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Volley Llamas – Casper, Wyoming
Women’s Recreational Silver Championship
Champions: DBDD 2.0 – Casper, Wyoming
Runners-up: All Around Safety – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Caspar Building Systems, Inc – Casper, Wyoming
Women’s Recreation Division Bronze Champions
Champions: Vollocity – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Runners-up: Wade Consulting – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Way Out – Rapid City, South Dakota
