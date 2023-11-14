Casper Open Volleyball Tournament crowns champions

The 38th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the Casper Recreation Division, concluded Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, with several closely contested matches in 10 divisions. More than 130 teams from Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota played in nearly 450 matches on 23 courts across Casper, which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.

This annual event positively impacts the local economy with more than $400,000 of direct spending due to many out-of-town teams traveling to Casper for the weekend.

Men’s Power

Champions: SFA – Arvada, Colorado
Runners-up: Los Rojos! Denver, Colorado
Third Place: Big Dig Energy – Rapid City, South Dakota

Women’s Power

Champions: Practice Safe Sets – Casper, Wyoming
Runners-up: Blacktooth – Sheridan, Wyoming
Third Place: MVGA – Sheridan, Wyoming

Men’s Semi-Power

Champions: Castillo – Brighton, Colorado
Runners-up: Volley Llamas – Spearfish, South Dakota
Third Place: Mugiwaras – Aurora, Colorado

Women’s Semi-Power Gold Championship

Champions: Calm Yo Tips – Casper, Wyoming
Runners-up: Bumping Uglies – Rock Springs, Wyoming
Third Place: Washed Up Blondes – Spearfish, South Dakota

Women’s Semi-Power Silver Championship

Champions: Hughes – Worland, Wyoming
Runners-up: Sneak Attack – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Sets on a Beach – Gillette, Wyoming

Women’s Semi-Power Bronze Championship

Champions: Weekend Team – Rapid City, South Dakota
Runners-up: The Replacements – Ranchester, Wyoming
Third Place: Tips and Passes – Newcastle, Wyoming

Men’s Recreational Championship

Champions: Mario Bros – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Runners-up: Triple Hit – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Third Place: Oh Dylan – Casper, Wyoming

Women’s Recreational Gold Championship

Champions: Hits and Giggles – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Runners-up: Buffalo Bean – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Volley Llamas – Casper, Wyoming

Women’s Recreational Silver Championship

Champions: DBDD 2.0 – Casper, Wyoming
Runners-up: All Around Safety – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Caspar Building Systems, Inc – Casper, Wyoming

Women’s Recreation Division Bronze Champions

Champions: Vollocity – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Runners-up: Wade Consulting – Casper, Wyoming
Third Place: Way Out – Rapid City, South Dakota

