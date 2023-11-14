Casper Open Volleyball Tournament crowns champions

The 38th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the Casper Recreation Division, concluded Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, with several closely contested matches in 10 divisions. More than 130 teams from Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota played in nearly 450 matches on 23 courts across Casper, which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.

This annual event positively impacts the local economy with more than $400,000 of direct spending due to many out-of-town teams traveling to Casper for the weekend.

Men’s Power

Champions: SFA – Arvada, Colorado

Runners-up: Los Rojos! Denver, Colorado

Third Place: Big Dig Energy – Rapid City, South Dakota

Women’s Power

Champions: Practice Safe Sets – Casper, Wyoming

Runners-up: Blacktooth – Sheridan, Wyoming

Third Place: MVGA – Sheridan, Wyoming

Men’s Semi-Power

Champions: Castillo – Brighton, Colorado

Runners-up: Volley Llamas – Spearfish, South Dakota

Third Place: Mugiwaras – Aurora, Colorado

Women’s Semi-Power Gold Championship

Champions: Calm Yo Tips – Casper, Wyoming

Runners-up: Bumping Uglies – Rock Springs, Wyoming

Third Place: Washed Up Blondes – Spearfish, South Dakota

Women’s Semi-Power Silver Championship

Champions: Hughes – Worland, Wyoming

Runners-up: Sneak Attack – Casper, Wyoming

Third Place: Sets on a Beach – Gillette, Wyoming

Women’s Semi-Power Bronze Championship

Champions: Weekend Team – Rapid City, South Dakota

Runners-up: The Replacements – Ranchester, Wyoming

Third Place: Tips and Passes – Newcastle, Wyoming

Men’s Recreational Championship

Champions: Mario Bros – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Runners-up: Triple Hit – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Third Place: Oh Dylan – Casper, Wyoming

Women’s Recreational Gold Championship

Champions: Hits and Giggles – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Runners-up: Buffalo Bean – Casper, Wyoming

Third Place: Volley Llamas – Casper, Wyoming

Women’s Recreational Silver Championship

Champions: DBDD 2.0 – Casper, Wyoming

Runners-up: All Around Safety – Casper, Wyoming

Third Place: Caspar Building Systems, Inc – Casper, Wyoming

Women’s Recreation Division Bronze Champions

Champions: Vollocity – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Runners-up: Wade Consulting – Casper, Wyoming

Third Place: Way Out – Rapid City, South Dakota

