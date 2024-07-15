Casper One-Pitch Softball Tournament Quickly Approaching

The 25th Annual One Pitch Softball Tournament is quickly approaching. This tournament is set to take place in Casper on Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11. The One Pitch Tournament offers a three-game guarantee in men’s, women’s and coed. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper Softball Complexes. Awards will be given to 1st & 2nd place teams in each bracket. All umpires are USA Softball Association certified.

Traditional softball rules are modified giving each batter only one pitch. If the batter gets pitched a ball, he or she will walk to first base. A strike or a foul ball is an out. The modified rules result in a fast paced, action packed, and all out fun tournament!

Team entry fee is set at $250 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the City of Casper or Casper Rec Center. All entry fees are due July 28, 2024. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383.