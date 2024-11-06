General election results 2024: Voters elect two newcomers, one incumbent to Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — One incumbent retained his seat while two others lost theirs in the election of four Casper College trustees, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk’s elections office on Tuesday.
Incumbent Brad Cundy came in third to two newcomers to the Board of Trustees. Incumbents Anna Kinder and Liz Batton were voted out, while Kim Byrd and Jay Swedberg were voted in.
The Casper College District covers all Natrona County.
These are the unofficial results:
- Kim Byrd: 14,069 votes, or 19.19% of the total
- Jay Swedberg: 13,480 votes, or 18.39% of the total
- Brad Cundy: 12,379 votes, or 16.89% of the total
- Dale Bohren: 11,944 votes, or 16.29% of the total
- Anna Kinder: 11,898 votes, or 16.23% of the total
- Liz Batton: 9,094, or 12.41% of the total
- Write-in totals: 436 votes, or 0.59% of the total
The Natrona County and state canvassing boards will approve the results in the next week.
