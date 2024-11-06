General election results 2024: Natrona County voters support retention of Supreme Court, district court judges
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Natrona County citizens voted to retain a pair of Wyoming Supreme Court justices and a handful of district court judges.
Justices John G. Fenn and Kate M. Fox both earned retention, with local voters casting 21,347 and 21,304 votes for them, respectively.
Voters also overwhelmingly supported the retention of district court judges Josh Eames, Catherine Wilking, Brian Christensen, Nichole Collier and Kevin Tahiri.
After judges serve their first term, voters then decide if they should continue to serve by casting a “yes” or “no” retention vote. Judges who do not receive a majority of “yes” votes are removed at the end of the year.
