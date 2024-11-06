General election results 2024: Doyle, Stepp lead in votes for new Natrona County Senior District trustee board

Left to right: Linda Blackstone, Mike Stepp, and Rhonda Laird. Candidates Bob Hopkins and Ruth Doyle also claimed seats on the Natrona County Senior District Board of Trustees (Courtesy)

CASPER, Wyo. — Retired Casper College social sciences instructor Ruth Doyle and Donells Candies owner Mike Stepp led the pack in votes for the newly formed Natrona County Senior District Board of Trustees, according to unofficial general election results posted by the Natrona County Clerk’s Office.

Candidates Linda Blackstone, Bob Hopkins and Rhonda Laird also won enough votes to join the five-person board. In the Aug. 20 primary, Natrona County voters narrowly approved the creation of a special district tax to give financial stability to several nonprofit organizations that serve older area residents. Those organizations and others will apply for the funds generated by the one-mill tax levy similar to seeking grants. The tax is expected to generate roughly $1.7 million per year.

Blackstone confirmed to Oil City News that she would resign from her position as Casper Senior Center president, as the trustees cannot have a stake in the organization they may award funds to.

The unofficial vote tallies are as follows. All election results are unofficial until certified by the county and state canvassing boards and the secretary of state’s office.

  • Ruth Doyle: 11,400 votes, or 14.12%
  • Mike Stepp: 11,143 votes, or 13.80%
  • Linda Blackstone: 10,858 votes, or 13.45%
  • Bob Hopkins: 10,809 votes, or 13.39%
  • Rhonda Laird: 10,285 votes, or 12.74%
  • Steve Kurtz: 9,775 votes, or 12.10%
  • Crystal A Morse: 8,122 votes, or 10.06%
  • Ron Strang: 7,893 votes, or 9.77%
  • Write-ins: 469, or 0.58%
