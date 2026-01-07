Casper residents will soon have expanded access to advanced brain and spine care with the addition of neurosurgeon Daniela Abrams, MD, to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center team.

Banner Health announced that Dr. Abrams has joined its neurosurgery program in Casper, bringing specialized expertise in complex brain and spine conditions to patients across central Wyoming and the surrounding region.

Dr. Abrams said her decision to pursue neurosurgery was shaped early in her medical training by a powerful patient experience.

“I cared for a patient with a brain tumor and saw how restoring their function transformed not only their life, but the lives of their loved ones,” she said. “That experience stayed with me and confirmed this was the path I wanted to follow.”

Known for a patient-centered approach, Dr. Abrams emphasizes careful listening, clear communication and compassion—especially when patients and families are facing difficult diagnoses.

“I make sure patients and families feel heard, that their questions are answered, and that they fully understand their options,” she said. “Compassion and transparency are essential to helping people feel supported and empowered, even in overwhelming situations.”

She says the most rewarding part of her work is witnessing recovery—whether it’s helping a patient walk again, return to work or simply enjoy daily life with family.

Outside the hospital, Dr. Abrams enjoys spending time outdoors with her family, hiking and exploring new places. She also has a creative side, taking on hands-on design projects such as custom cabinetry, home renovations and building personal libraries.

“It’s a very different kind of precision work than surgery,” she said, “but it’s just as rewarding and creative.”

Dr. Abrams said she’s excited to join Banner Health’s neurosurgery team and to become part of the Casper community.

“I’m looking forward to providing advanced neurosurgical care here in Casper and serving patients throughout the region,” she said. “I’m also excited to be part of a community that values connection and growth.”

In addition to patient care, Dr. Abrams is passionate about education and mentoring students interested in science and medicine. She also supports community health efforts that expand access to care.

Banner Health’s Casper neurosurgery clinic provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for conditions affecting the brain, spine and nervous system. The addition of Dr. Abrams further strengthens Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s ability to deliver specialized care close to home.

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media