Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/6/20 – 5/8/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Sheila Bryan -- controlled substance possession x2
- Christopher Clark -- vandalism/property destruction
- Mercedez Frye -- driving while under the influence, open container, insurance violation, run stop sign
- Aryanna Gage -- marijuana possession, resisting arrest
- Caimen Houston -- domestic battery, interference
- Jesse Jackson -- violate Family Violence Protection Act court order
- Steven Lashmett -- methamphetamine possession
- Shannon Mares -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole
- Lawrence Martinez -- controlled substance possession x2, failure to comply, possession with intent to deliver x2
- Dustin Newport -- failure to comply
- Aaron Pacheco -- controlled substance possession x2, conspiracy, delivery/sale of methamphetamine
- Joshua Roberts -- failure to comply
- Francisco Sosa -- failure to comply
- Taylor Swingholm -- failure to comply
- Gwen Timm -- failure to comply
- Samuel Vick -- serve jail time
- Amanda Wilson -- failure to comply, county warrant