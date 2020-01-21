Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/17/20 – 1/21/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- hold for probation and parole

Tialyssa Armour -- interference, public intoxication, trespassing

Chase Baker -- contract hold/billing

Deanna Brasiel -- disturbance-breach of peace

Cameron Cardinal-Lawstuen -- criminal warrant, methamphetamine possession

Amber Carson -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Kyle Clark -- hold for probation and parole

Ty Cochrun -- violate FVPA court order, hold for probation and parole

Keysha Donner -- criminal warrant

Shanell Gangwish -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession x2, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

Mary Gear -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, auto insurance violation, registration violation

Tyler Gomez -- failure to appear

Brooks Hauck -- methamphetamine possession, wrongful taking or disposing of property

Casey Hudgens -- serve jail time

Sergio Ibarra -- driving while under the influence

Shaft Jones -- criminal warrant

Curtis Keck -- serve jail time

Celeste Kumelos -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance delivery/sale meth, no tail lights, driving without a required ignition interlock device, controlled substance possession

Dakota Landess -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession

Tia Lawrence -- hold for circuit court

Cory Lewis -- serve jail time

Jinar Logan -- district court bench warrant

Kevin Long -- criminal warrant, hold for WSP

Vanessa Lovato -- possession with intent to deliver x2, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession x2

Billy Mackay -- domestic battery

Scott Marchant -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device

Adrian Martinez -- hold for probation and parole

Nickalas Mathill -- disorderly conduct

Purity Meacham -- failure to appear

Jason Moore -- failure to comply, failure to appear

William Neeland -- district court bench warrant

Jacob Palmer -- failure to comply x2

Michael Peterson -- hold for CAC

James Sack -- failure to comply

Skyelor Stewart -- serve jail time

Vaughn Sulzle -- failure to appear, hold for probation and parole

Nicholas Tabler -- hold for probation and parole

William Topaum -- trespassing

Olga Varela Munoz -- criminal warrant

Michael Widick -- hold for CAC