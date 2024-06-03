Casper Native Amanda Sewell Appointed as Central Wyoming Boys and Girls Club Foundation Director

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming have appointed Amanda Sewell as its new Foundation Director. In this role, Sewell will spearhead strategic initiatives to help enrich the lives of young people and drive positive change within the community and Clubs.

Sewell was recently recognized as Emerging Leader of the Year through the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Excellence in Business Awards.

As an NCHS, Casper College, and University of Wyoming alumni Sewell is a proud Casper native and finds fulfillment in staying involved and advocating in various ways for the growing city. With a background in customer service and hospitality and tourism, she brings new perspectives and ideas to the BGCCW team.

In her new role, Sewell will collaborate closely with CEO Ashley Bright to drive forward the Foundation’s delegation of ensuring that the Clubs can fulfill their mission no matter the economic forecast.

The Foundation is charged with raising and managing gifts of all types and sizes, with a focus on planned giving. The Foundation serves as the stable ground for the Clubs as it responds to the community needs with an innovative approach. The Foundation exists to enhance Club programming through disbursements to the Club's annual operating fund, capital improvement needs and scholarships.

“I am thrilled to join the BGCCW family and to have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people,” said Amanda. “I am deeply inspired by the organization’s commitment to creating pathways to success for all youth, and I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team and various community partners to drive positive change.”