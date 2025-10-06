Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified two individuals who died as a result of an apparent murder suicide in Casper on Friday night in the 500 block of CY Avenue.

The decedents are 53-year-old Blaine Thomas Ferro of Casper, WY and 74-year-old Janet R. Goodrum of Northglenn, CO.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released later.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to the home on CY Avenue after receiving a 911 call reporting that a woman’s former boyfriend had shot her mother. While still on the line with dispatchers, the caller reported that the man then turned the gun on himself.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

Casper Police Department’s Victim Services personnel were dispatched to the scene to provide immediate assistance to the caller.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation for all those involved and affected by it,” the department said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”